Arsenal receive doubt injury boost for Premier League opener

Arsenal could have the services of both Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey when they face Leicester City in the Premier League opener on Friday night. The duo missed the Community Shield triumph over Chelsea last weekend with minor muscle and ankle injuries respectively.





Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed earlier this week that Alexis Sanchez would miss the curtain riser with an abdominal strain, but he did not provide a clear update on the likes of Ozil and Ramsey.



According to The Evening Standard, the Gunners pair look set to feature against the Foxes in some capacity after they went through the full training session on Thursday.



Meanwhile, club-captain Per Mertesacker also took the field for practice, and he could be in line to retain his spot following his early substitution in the Community Shield with a deep cut above his right eye.



The opening game of the Premier League season has not brought much joy to the Gunners with defeats to Aston Villa, West Ham United and Liverpool in recent history, and Wenger will want to start with a bang and clinch all three points.

