Swansea City plan fresh Joe Allen approach

Swansea City are reportedly planning a second bid for Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen . The Welsh outfit are looking into a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson , who is closing in on a move to Everton.





Potters chief executive Tony Scholes has recently admitted that the Wales international is not up for sale after the club turned down an initial approach from the Swans.



However, according to The Mirror, Paul Clement's side are planning a fresh £20m offer for Allen as they seek to lure him back to the Liberty Stadium.



The 27-year-old notched exactly 150 appearances during his seven-year spell with the Swans before heading to Liverpool in the summer of 2012.



He was largely confirmed to a substitutes' role during his time at Anfield, and his showing at the Euros last summer earned him a move to the Potters.



Allen enjoyed his best scoring campaign (six) under Mark Hughes last season, and the Staffordshire club are determined to keep hold of his services.

