Guardiola has built for the future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has justified his club's big spending during this summer transfer window and says that the additions he has made will mean that minimal additions will be required in the coming years.





City were favourites to win the Premier League title last summer but were unable to finish in the top two when the season reached its conclusion. Guardiola has identified where his side needed improving and has had no hesitation in spending big to capture his targets.



With the departure of the likes of Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy and replacing them with younger players, Manchester City have reduced the average age of their squad from 28.9 years to 25 years.



There is no doubt about it, Pep Guardiola intends to win the Premier League this season. However, he believes that the signings the club have made will continue to be important players for years to come.



The former Barcelona boss accepted that the £200 million that Manchester City have spent will not be a regular occurrence, before adding "In the next few years City will buy one, two, maybe three players. The current players are young and will stay for the future."



Manchester City will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday's late kickoff.



