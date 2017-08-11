Philippe Coutinho hands in transfer request

Brazilian attacker, Philippe Coutinho , has handed in an official transfer request to Liverpool as Barcelona's interest in the 25-year-old continues to grow. The club have previously stated that they wouldn't consider any offers for one of their star players, but now it appears that they will have to negotiate with the La Liga giants.





The club has stated that they have rejected Coutinho's transfer request, but they will now be more than aware that they have a player within their ranks that wants to leave Anfield.



Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho would be absent from Liverpool's Premier League opener this weekend but stated that it was due to a back injury that has kept him out of training since last Friday.



Coutinho signed a new contract with the Merseyside club in January that was set to keep him in Jurgen Klopp's side until 2022. The contract, unlike many we have seen recently, did not contain a release clause, meaning that the club does not have to accept any offers if they do not wish to.



Whilst Liverpool maintain their stance that Coutinho will not be sold, it is starting to now look like it is a matter of 'when' not 'if' the former Inter Milan midfielder leaves the Premier League side.



