Pulis extends West Brom contract

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has signed a one year contract extension at the club that will keep him at The Hawthorns until 2019.





Pulis was able to guide his Baggies side to a tenth place Premier League finish last season, which could have been even more impressive had their form not dipped considerably towards the end of the campaign.



The former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager extends his contract just a day before their Premier League season gets underway, a similar time to which he chose to controversially leave his previous role at Selhurst Park.



The 59-year-old will be joined in the dugout this season by new assistant manager, Gary Megson, who himself is a former West Bromwich Albion manager.



Pulis, who has been at the club since 2015, spoke of his delight when signing the contract extension, but admitted that it was going to be a tough season for the Midlands club.



"I think we've seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league.We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world," he told BBC Sport.



West Brom face Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on Saturday, as both sides look to get their first points of the new season on the board.







