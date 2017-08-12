Arsene Wenger delivers Olivier Giroud transfer update

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that Olivier Giroud chose to stay at Arsenal despite being offered the chance to leave the Emirates earlier on in the transfer window.

The France international made himself a 'Super Sub' during the course of the 2016/17 season, and he came to the Gunners' rescue once more as he bagged a late winner in the 4-3 triumph over Leicester City in the Premier League curtain raiser.



Giroud managed just 11 starts in the top-flight last season, and they had been a suggestion that the Frenchman could push for a move elsewhere in order to attain regular first-team football.



Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wenger confirmed that Giroud will remain at Arsenal for the campaign after he turned down the opportunity to pursue pastures elsewhere.



"I love the man and the player. He's a fantastic guy and he's committed," he said. "He doesn't want to leave and I'm happy he wants to stay. At one stage I opened the door for him as I knew I had many strikers, and in the end he decided to stay."



Giroud has notched 99 goals for the north London giants since arriving as a relatively unknown from Montpellier back in the summer of 2012.





