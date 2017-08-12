Barcelona look into Christian Eriksen deal

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly made tentative enquiries to Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of Denmark international Christian Eriksen .

Ernesto Valverde's side currently have a surplus kitty in hand following the world-record £198m sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last week.



Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has been eyed as the perfect replacement for compatriot Neymar at Camp Nou, but the Reds have clearly insisted that the attacker is not for sale.



As a result, the Catalan giants have switched the attention towards another Premier League star in Eriksen, who has evolved into a key player under Mauricio Pochettino.



Spurs have not made any signings during this summer's transfer window, but Barcelona are prepared to test their resolve with a potential bid in excess of £100m, The Independent claims.



Tottenham Hotspur finished runners-up to Chelsea by just seven points last season, and they will no doubt want to keep their young squad intact in order to push for their maiden Premier League title.



Eriksen, who inked a fresh four-year deal last summer, bagged eight goals and assisted a further 15 for Spurs last season.

