Juventus plot Emre Can signing

Emre Can has failed to come any closer to extending his Liverpool contract recently, it seems, which is attracting attention from Italian giants Juventus. Can has entered the final year of his Anfield contract and the Serie A champions are preparing a bid.





Liverpool chiefs have been trying to extend the contracts of key players at the club in recent months, but Emre Can is one who is yet to agree on an extension.



The highly rated German international scored one of the goals of the Premier League season last term with a sensational overhead kick from the edge of the area against Watford.



Now, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are preparing a £23 million bid for the central midfielder, which could tempt Liverpool to accept if the 23-year-old refuses to sign a new deal.



Can is not the only Liverpool player who has been linked with an exit from the club, as Philippe Coutinho continues to be pursued by La Liga side Barcelona.



Liverpool take part in Saturday's early kickoff where they open their Premier League campaign with a trip to play Watford at Vicarage Road.







Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

