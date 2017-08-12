Liverpool reject Philippe Coutinho transfer request

Liverpool are reported to have rejected a formal transfer request from leading performer Philippe Coutinho . The 25-year-old has emerged as the prime target for Barcelona, but the Reds remain adamant that he is not for the sale at any price.

The Catalan giants have already failed with two bids for the Brazil international with their latest offer of £90m plus add-ons - prompting the club's owners to issue an open statement.



Fenway Sports Group have declared that the Reds will not entertain any offers Coutinho this summer amid speculation that Barcelona could come up with a fresh £100m bid for the attacker.



According to The Telegraph, Coutinho had submitted a transfer request by email which was immediately turned down by the Reds in correlation to FSG's stance.



Coutinho inked a fresh five-and-a-half year deal with Liverpool earlier in January, and this has placed them in a strong position to ignore any incoming bids in the summer transfer window.



The Brazilian enjoyed his best season in the Reds shirt last term as he contributed 13 goals and seven assists en route to their fourth place finish in the Premier League.

