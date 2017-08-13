Team News: Manchester United host West Ham

Having watched some of their expected title rivals stumble during their opening games, Manchester United play the final game in the first round of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign when they host West Ham United on Sunday.





Jose Mourinho believes that his team are much more capable of challenging at the top of the league this season and will be hoping that they can get off to the perfect start at Old Trafford.



They take on a West Ham side that has spent well this summer, bringing in experience in their attempts to move up the table as they try to avoid the difficult start they had last season.



Romelu Lukaku leads the line for Manchester United in what will be his Premier League debut for the club. He will have to beat Joe Hart who makes his West Ham debut following his loan deal from Manchester City. Javier Hernandez is another debutant, which sees him return to Old Trafford.



Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mhkitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial



West Ham United: Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Noble, Obiang, Fernandes, Arnautovic, Ayew, Hernandez.



Substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Cresswell, Fonte, Collins, Rice, Sakho.







Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

