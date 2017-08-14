Liverpool maintain their stance on not selling Emre Can

Liverpool are set to reject all offers for midfielder Emre Can in order to keep him at Anfield for the upcoming campaign. The Germany international has entered the final year of his Reds contract.





Can, 23, has evolved into an influential figure under manager Jurgen Klopp, but the club have failed to agree on a suitable extension beyond next summer.



The former Bayer Leverkusen man is said to want wages of at least £100,000-a-week - nearly twice of his current salary, and this has put contractual discussions to a stall.



According to The Mirror, the club's hierarchy have no intention to sell Can during the current transfer window, although they face the prospect of losing him on a free in 12 months' time.



Serie A holders Juventus have tabled a sum of around £22.5m for his signature, but the Reds are prepared to take a risk with the German with a view to getting a new contract signed during the season.



Can helped Liverpool to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, while also playing a prominent role in Germany's Confederations Cup triumph in June.

