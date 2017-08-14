Diego Costa refuses to train with Chelsea

Spain international Diego Costa has refused to return to Chelsea this month with his future still hanging in the balance. The 28-year-old is currently in Brazil enjoying an extended holiday with his family, although he had to report to Blues' training nearly two weeks ago.





Costa has looked to have gained weight during his time out of the game, but he has no intention of training with the Blues' reserves after the way he was treated by manager Antonio Conte.



The Brazilian-born striker is currently facing a fine worth £300,000 at Stamford Bridge, but he insists that he is not money minded as he would rather stay with people who respect him.



"They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn't be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I'm not a criminal! I don't think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that," he told the Daily Mail.



"I take the hit every week but I'm not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live. I'm here with my parents and people who respect me.



"I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don't pay me. I'll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I'd go back now and do as they say."



Costa's preferred choice is to return to Atletico Madrid this summer, but their transfer embargo restricts them from registering any players until the turn of the year.



The Spanish club have already made initial contact with the Premier League holders, but the Blues' reluctance to offload Costa on the cheap seems to have put negotiations to a stall.



Chelsea suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burnley in the Premier League opener, and they could expect a stiffer challenge next weekend with an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side hosting them at the Wembley - their homeground for the 2017/18 season.

