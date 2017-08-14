Manchester City to sign Nigerian international

Manchester City are set to sign Nigerian international Olarenwaju Kayode from Austria Vienna after beating Newcastle United to a deal for the 24-year-old striker.





Whilst Kayode is clearly a part of Manchester City's plans for the future after agreeing to a four-year deal, the Premier League club will not use him this season, with plans to immediately loan him out to newly promoted La Liga side Girona.



Kayode made his international debut for Nigeria in March and has gone on to feature twice more for his country. If he can continue his development, the fast, powerful attacker has every chance of becoming a key player for The Super Eagles.



"Larry" scored 24 goals for his club last season in 48 appearances, which included seventeen league goals and two against Serie A's Roma in the Europa League.



Manchester City now have another Nigerian striker on their books after Kelechi Iheanacho was sold for £25 million to Leicester City earlier this month.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

