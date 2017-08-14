Roma offer deadline for Leicester City on Mahrez bid

Italian giants AS Roma have offered Leicester City until Tuesday to decide whether they will accept their club-record £31.8m bid for Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The Capital outfit had bids worth £20m and £27m turned down for Mahrez earlier in the transfer window despite the Algerian claiming that he would like to leave the King Power Stadium in the summer.



Roma sporting director Monchi has already stated that the club will not be increasing their latest offer for Mahrez, and according to Sky Sports News, the Foxes' owners have until midnight on Tuesday to make a final decision, or else they will switch to other targets.



Mahrez has evolved into one of the most influential players at the east Midlands club following his stellar 17-goal season in 2015/16 which guided the Foxes to a maiden league triumph.



The 26-year-old has since looked far off from his best form, but he is nevertheless regarded as one of the Premier League's best on his day. Roma's record signing was made back in 2000 when Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta arrived from Fiorentina for £22.4m

