Ronaldo sent off as Real beat Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo was, as you would expect, highly involved as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Camp Nou on Sunday. After starting on the bench, the Portuguese star was introduced to the game, scored a goal and was then shown a red card, all in the space of twenty-four minutes.





With some of the world's best players on display, a number of fast-paced, accurate attacks by both sides failed to break down the defence of their counterparts during the first forty-five minutes.



In the end, it was an own goal that was required to break the deadlock. The trademark pace of Marcelo gave him space to drill a low cross into the Barcelona six yard box, only to be turned into his own goal by Gerard Pique just four minutes into the second half.



Ronaldo entered the fray shortly after, but could only look on as Lionel Messi levelled the score from the penalty spot following a foul on Luis Suarez.



That was the end of Barcelona's scoring for the night, but Real Madrid weren't finished. Three minutes later, with Barca looking for a winner of their own, Real Madrid broke quickly on the counter attack. The ball arrived at the feet of Ronaldo on the left-hand side of the area, where he quickly shifted it onto his right foot and buried a sweet shot into the top corner.



Clearly pleased with his accomplishments, the Portugal captain took off his shirt in celebration and consequently received a yellow card. Moments after the goal, a through ball was directed towards Ronaldo in the centre of the penalty area. The attacker went down, according to the referee, without contact, which was enough to see him earn a second yellow card and an early bath.



The 32-year-old was visibly outraged by the decision and shoved the official in the back after the card was shown, something that he may later regret if it sees his ban extended.



In stoppage time, with Barcelona desperately searching for an equaliser, Real Madrid launched yet another counter attack. This time it was Marco Asensio who finished it off with a sensational finish from the corner of the box, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead going into the second leg.



Asensio now has a fantastic record of scoring on his debut in La Liga, Copa Del Rey, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup.



