Arsenal reject Deportivo bid for Lucas Perez

Arsenal have reportedly turned down a fresh bid from Deportivo La Coruna for out-of-favour Spanish forward Lucas Perez .





The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from Deportivo last summer after they activated the £17.1m release clause in his contract.



However, he largely struggled to make an impact in the first-team, and he was restricted to just 11 league appearances, scoring one goal in the process.



Perez was left out of the matchday squad for the 4-3 win over Leicester City in the Premier League opener, and his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has since claimed that the Gunners have received a great deal from Depor.



According to The Sun, the Gunners have rebuffed a £10.9m move for the Spanish minnows which is an improvement on their previous bid of £9m.



Deportivo are said to have received just £12.7m during the previous transfer window with the remaining sum paid to former PAOK as part of a sell-on clause.



Perez has three years left on his Gunners deal but the uncertainty over his future has also attracted interest from Newcastle United.

