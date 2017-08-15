Arsenal reject Deportivo bid for Lucas Perez
Arsenal have reportedly turned down a fresh bid from Deportivo La Coruna for out-of-favour Spanish forward Lucas Perez.
The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from Deportivo last summer after they activated the £17.1m release clause in his contract.
However, he largely struggled to make an impact in the first-team, and he was restricted to just 11 league appearances, scoring one goal in the process.
Perez was left out of the matchday squad for the 4-3 win over Leicester City in the Premier League opener, and his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has since claimed that the Gunners have received a great deal from Depor.
According to The Sun, the Gunners have rebuffed a £10.9m move for the Spanish minnows which is an improvement on their previous bid of £9m.
Deportivo are said to have received just £12.7m during the previous transfer window with the remaining sum paid to former PAOK as part of a sell-on clause.
Perez has three years left on his Gunners deal but the uncertainty over his future has also attracted interest from Newcastle United.
Arsenal news
Arsenal reject Deportivo bid for Lucas Perez
Juventus planning shock Wilshere raid?
Newcastle United news
Newcastle to complete Joselu signing
Manchester City to sign Nigerian international
Leicester City news
Mahrez's agent tries to persuade Roma to up their bid
Chelsea ready £20m bid for Leicester City midfielder