Juventus planning shock Wilshere raid?

Italian giants Juventus are planning a surprise approach to sign injury-plagued Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.

The England international played for the Arsenal Under 23s yesterday following a lengthy layoff for a leg fracture sustained with Bournemouth last term.



Wilshere showed some of his old form during his loan stint with the Cherries, but he found himself out-of-favour in the second half of the season with Eddie Howe preferring a two-striker partnership.



According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Old Lady could make a shock attempt to sign Wilshere as they look to add more depth to their central midfield department.



Serbia international Nemanja Matic was the initial target for the Bianconeri, but he decided to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this summer.



Max Allegri's side landed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from the Emirates earlier last month, and they are possibly eyeing a second deal with Wilshere identified as a replacement for Mario Lemina.



Lemina had been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, but Southampton eventually won the race for his services for a club-record £18m fee.

