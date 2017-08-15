Pep prepares late Sanchez bid

As deadline day approaches, Manchester City remain interested in Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez and reports today suggest that the big spending Citizens will table a £60 million offer for the Chilean this week.





Arsene Wenger has been adamant all summer long that Arsenal do not want to sell last season's top scorer, particularly to a Premier League rival, but this has done little to deter Pep Guardiola.



The seemingly endless financial power that Manchester City have behind them has seen them invest over £200 million so far during this transfer window, but The Telegraph reports today that Guardiola has told club bosses to sign Sanchez, who he believes will be vital in the hunt for silverware.



Alongside the £60 million fee, Manchester City are prepared to pay Sanchez a sensational £400,000 per week, the sort of salary that Arsenal have not been able to offer the 28-year-old during contract negotiations in recent months.



Arsene Wenger has recently said that he is willing to keep Sanchez at The Emirates for one more season, despite that running the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.



The Arsenal board appear to have supported that stance, but if Manchester City make an official £60 million approach, it will be interesting to see how Gunners bosses respond.







