Mourinho could drop Victor Lindelof for extended period

Summer signing Victor Lindelof could expect an extended time out of the Manchester United squad as he has yet to adapt to Premier League football.





The Sweden international was the Red Devils' first signing of the summer transfer window after he joined from Benfica in a £30m deal.



According to The Telegraph, Lindelof could face a similar treatment to that of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was sidelined from first-team duties in the early part of last season.



The Armenia international had looked out of pace following his move from Borussia Dortmund last year, and Mourinho urged him to show improvement in training before returning to the matchday squad.



Lindelof was one of the players who struggled in the 2-1 European Super Cup loss to Real Madrid and Mourinho later admitted that he had no choice but to play him with both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones suspended.



The Special One clearly feels Lindelof is not ready for Premier League action, and the fans may have to wait for a few weeks before watching the centre-back make his league debut.

