Azpilicueta speaks about Chelsea worries

Cesar Azpilicueta played a key role in Chelsea's Premier League winning campaign last season. In the very early stages of this new season, The Blues are without a number of key players from that squad, they were beaten by potential relegation candidates Burnley on the opening day and manager Antonio Conte appears to be getting frustrated with a lack of new signings. Azpilicueta has spoken out now about the signings that have already been made and how important it is to sign more.





Diego Costa remains a Chelsea player for now, Nemanja Matic has moved on to Manchester United, where he performed brilliantly on his debut, Eden Hazard is missing through injury and of course, Gary Cahill was sent off early on in that defeat to Burnley. That is the spine of the title winning Chelsea side that was missing from their opening day struggles.



Cesar Azpilicueta was a regular last season and he has said of the club's summer acquisitions: "When you see the players we lost, and the players we signed in, they're not the same." Although it is great to see young players introduced to first team football, the Spaniard added "We have good young players but we must know the reality that being champions is even harder the next season. They need help from top players, not to rush them in where maybe they are not ready to go at the moment," he told MailSport.



There is no denying that Chelsea were poor during that first fixture, but they were a man down against a team that can be very difficult to play against. Their next test is an away match against last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley. With so many doubts surrounding Chelsea this week and Spurs' Wembley record something that they must amend, it is bound to be a fascinating match.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

