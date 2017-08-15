Mahrez's agent tries to persuade Roma to up their bid

The agent of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been in talks with Roma in an attempt to see them up their bid for the Algerian in order to seal a move away from the King Power Stadium for his client before the transfer window slams shut.





Mahrez announced in May that he wanted to leave Leicester City, but as of yet, no clubs have produced what The Foxes would call an appropriate offer. Roma have made three bids for the skilful playmaker, consisting of £20 million, £27 million and most recently, £31.8 million.



Following that final offer, Roma chiefs said "In the last press conference I said we had bid what we believe to be a fair offer, which is also the biggest in the club's history. We won't bid again. We've conducted ourselves in the right way by talking to Leicester City. Now the ball is in their court."



Sky Sports Italia reports today that Mahrez's agent is doing all that he can to persuade the Serie A club to up their bid to £40 million, which he believes would be enough for Leicester City to accept.



Arsenal have also been linked with Mahrez for several months, but their interest is yet to materialise into a formal approach.



