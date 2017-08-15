Alvaro Morata unhappy at Chelsea?

Spain international Alvaro Morata has reportedly confessed to his former Real Madrid teammates that he is not content with his move to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is the Blues' club-record signing after having joined on a club-record £70m fee from the European champions last month.



Morata made his debut as a second-half substitute of the Community Shield loss against Arsenal, and he faced harsh criticism for missing a crucial penalty.



The Spaniard has since netted a glancing header in the 3-2 Premier League opener to Burnley, but he is not entirely comfortable at Stamford Bridge.



According to Diarol Gol, the two-time Champions League winner has been in constant contact with his former Los Blancos teammates via Whatsapp where he admits that he is finding things tough.



The report adds that Morata has warned other players from leaving the Bernabeu as the grass is not necessarily greener in a fresh league.



Morata could make his first start in a Chelsea shirt this weekend when they take on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at their Wembley home ground.

