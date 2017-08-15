Manchester City set to tempt Arsenal with £60 million bid for Sanchez

Manchester City are not quite ready to give up on the Chilean forward and will test Arsenal's resolve with a £60 million bid for Sanchez this week, despite Wenger already insisting the player is not for sale.

Alexis Sanchez has been the subject of extremely strong rumours linking him with a move away from Arsenal. The likes of PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, Monaco, and Manchester City have lined up for the Chilean. However, Arsene Wenger has insisted that the player, who only has a year left on his contract, is not for sale.



Wenger is ready to keep the player at Arsenal and risk losing him for free next season as he feels Sanchez staying is essential to the north London club doing well this campaign. This comes even after Sanchez reiterated his desire to play Champions League football, likely hinting at his intention to leave the club.



However, according to the Telegraph, Manchester City are preparing at outrageous £60 million bid to test Arsenal's resolve as manager Pep Guardiola thinks Sanchez would almost guarantee the Premier League crown for the Citizens. In addition, City will offer the player a weekly salary of £400,000.



While Sanchez might be tempted to work with Pep Guardiola again, the decision seems out of his hands as Arsenal did not attach a release clause to his contract and are in full power of the player.

