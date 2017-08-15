Juventus interested in Maroune Fellaini

Despite Jose Mourinho rejecting Galatasaray's attempt to sign the Belgian and reiterating his importance to Manchester United, Juventus have registered their interest in the midfielder.





Fellaini was reportedly close to a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, with club director Cenk Ergun even going on record to claim that the big Belgian would leave Manchester United and join his team.



However, United manager Jose Mourinho shot down Ergun's words and reiterated Fellaini's importance to the side and even said it was easier to get him to leave than the Belgian.



This has not stopped Juventus from registering their interest, according to the Sun. Despite the Italian champions close to sealing the transfer of Blaise Matuidi from PSG, with the Frenchman set to arrive in Turin this weekend for a medical this Saturday.



The report from the Sun also claimed that Juventus will offer a shocking £22.5 million for Fellaini, which is the most any team will offer for him thus far.



Earlier this week, Juventus was also reportedly interested in Arsenal's Jack Wilshere but opted to follow through with the transfer of Matuidi instead. Juventus currently have Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Stefano Sturaro in central midfield positions but manager Massimiliano Allegri is looking for more reinforcements for his aging squad.

