Spurs fail in bid for highly rated teenager

Reports today suggest that Tottenham Hotspur have had a £25 million bid rejected by Fulham for 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon , who is capable of playing at both left back and left midfielder.





Sessegnon has become a regular at Craven Cottage for Championship side Fulham, where a series of impressive performances have seen him linked with the Premier League's top clubs.



Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to make any signings during this transfer window, leaving Spurs fans expecting a busy final two weeks at the club who will be playing their home games at Wembley this season.



Despite the interest from elsewhere, Sessegnon made the decision that staying at Fulham would be the best for his development right now, leading him to sign a new three-year contract with Slavisa Jokanovic's team in June.



The Telegraph suggests that Tottenham, who have had a £25 million rejected, are also interested in signing Ryan Sessegnon's twin brother, Steven.



If Tottenham return with a higher offer, Sessegnon would become the most expensive English teenager ever, overtaking Wayne Rooney's £25.5 million move from Everton to Manchester United in 2004.



