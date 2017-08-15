Everton sign Sigurdsson

After a prolonged negotiation process, Everton have finally agreed a deal to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from fellow Premier League side Swansea City. The Iceland international has been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park since the end of last season, as Everton continue their summer spending spree.





The fee agreed by the two sides is believed to be around £45 million, a compromise of Everton's £40 million valuation and Swansea's £50 million asking price.



With personal terms already settled by the club, Sigurdsson will undergo a medical at Everton's training ground on Wednesday, before being unveiled as the latest signing for Everton Football Club later in the week.



27-year-old Sigurdsson becomes Everton's most expensive signing, passing the previous record holder Romelu Lukaku, who joined from Chelsea for £31.8 million in 2014.



The dead-ball specialist contributed nine goals and thirteen assists to Swansea City's Premier League survival campaign last season, establishing himself as one of the club's most important players after returning from a spell with Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.



Spurs are set to earn a 10 percent sell on fee from the deal, who also signed Ben Davies and Michel Vorm as part of the sale to Swansea City three years ago.



With the Sigurdsson deal now confirmed, Everton have been able to allow veteran midfielder Gareth Barry to move on to West Bromwich Albion.



