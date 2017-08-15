Jack Wilshere offered Championship move?

Championship club Aston Villa are looking into the prospect of signing out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere . The England international is currently featuring for the Gunners Under 23s in order to prove his fitness.





Wilshere's current deal is due to expire at the end of the current season, and manager Arsene Wenger has previously suggested that he can provide no guarantees over the midfielder's future.



Sampdoria, Newcastle United and surprisingly Juventus have been credited with an interest in Wilshere and according to The Mirror, the Villains have joined the pursuit of his services.



Villa boss Steve Bruce signed John Terry on a free transfer from Chelsea earlier this summer, and he has now made an enquiry for the Gunners outcast.



Wilshere has notched 159 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal since making his debut during the 2008-09 season. Over the years, Wenger has come in the defence of his midfielder's injury troubles, but it is predicted that the manager could finally let the Englishman leave for the right price.

