Lingard: Manchester United mood has changed

Jesse Lingard has told Sky Sports that the mood in the Manchester United dressing room has changed in a positive way, which has only been enhanced by the new signings made by the club.





The Red Devils put in one of the most impressive performances of the opening weekend in the Premier League when they cruised past West Ham with a 4-0 victory, including a brace from new striker Romelu Lukaku.



Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, United were victorious in the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League, which Lingard says has lifted the entire dressing room and reinstated the winning feeling to Old Trafford.



"We've come off the back of three trophies, so the confidence is flowing.There's a lot of confidence flying around at the moment and it's good that we can stick together and be a part of it. "



Sunday's victory was Manchester United's biggest Premier League win for three years. When asked if they could keep up the improvements and win the league this season, Lingard responded "I don't see why not. The whole team is working hard this season and hopefully we'll win trophies. We're in a lot of competitions, the more trophies the better."



Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Swansea City in Saturday's early Premier League kick off.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

