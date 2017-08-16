Conte wants Sandro to hand in transfer request

Chelsea face missing out on another major transfer target if Juventus continue to rebuff their attempts to sign Brazilian defender Alex Sandro . Now, the Premier League champions are hoping that Sandro will hand in a transfer request to force a deal.





Antonio Conte has been frustrated this summer as he has witnessed the club miss out on players who he believes would be valuable additions to the Stamford Bridge side.



Juventus continue to insist that Alex Sandro is not for sale and will not be leaving Serie A this summer, as the Italian champions aim for their own European success.



Having already failed with bids of £52 million and £60 million, The Evening Standard reports today that the only way Chelsea now see that a deal can be completed is if the Brazilian hands in a transfer request to his current club.



Whilst being able to offer similar to Juventus in terms of a domestic title challenge and Champions League football, Chelsea would also be able to offer Sandro in excess of £100,000 per week, double his current wage with Juventus.



Antonio Conte has been agitated with Chelsea's lack of signings this summer and Saturday's defeat to Burnley will only add to the Italian's frustration. With two weeks to go in the transfer window, Conte is hoping to add at least three more players to his squad.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

