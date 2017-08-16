Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits Nemanja Matic surprise

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he was surprised to see Nemanja Matic make the move from league rivals Chelsea.

The Serbia international joined the Red Devils on July 31st after they finalised a £40m fee with the Premier League holders.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, the Armenian admitted that he was quite shocked upon Matic's arrival, but he is 'very happy' to have him around the squad, he said: "Actually, I am, but at the same time I am very happy that we have got him."



Matic had a stormer of a league debut for United last weekend as he put in a man-of-the-match in the 4-0 thumping of West Ham United.



Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku also shined in the Premier League opener as he introduced himself to the club's faithful with a brace.



Victor Lindelof, was however, excluded from the matchday squad, with Jose Mourinho insisting that his defender needs time to adapt to Premier League football.

