Wenger: No progress on Sanchez contract

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's trip to Stoke City on Saturday, Arsene Wenger has revealed that there has been "no progress" in contract negotiations between the club and Alexis Sanchez , before adding that the Chilean star is unlikely to feature in the weekend's fixture.





Sanchez has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract and has shown little intention of signing a new deal at The Emirates. The 28-year-old has been linked with a big money move away from the club, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain showing the most interest.



With Wenger not comfortable with selling Sanchez, particularly to a Premier League rival, Arsenal face losing him on a free transfer next summer. Arsenal bosses have said that they support Wenger's decision to keep Sanchez at the club, despite the risk of losing a top player for nothing.



If Sanchez is still with the North London club when the transfer window closes, Arsenal are hoping that they can persuade the former Barcelona attacker to sign a new contract by persuading him that they have the same ambitions as himself.



When asked if there had been any movement on the Sanchez situation, Wenger replied “At the moment he’s a player going into the final year of his contract and prepares for the season. We have not made any progress on that front.”



The Frenchman, who found his own future at the club in doubt last season, remains hopeful that Sanchez, along with Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, will extend their current deals with The Gunners.



