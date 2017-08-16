Watford want Leicester's record signing

Watford manager Marco Silva is lining up a move for Leicester City's record signing, Islam Slimani. £30 million striker Slimani has worked for Silva before when the pair were both together at Sporting Lisbon.





Last summer, with Leicester City going into the season as Premier League champions, then manager Claudio Ranieri looked to strengthen his side for a title defence. The biggest signing was Slimani, but the addition of the Algerian attacker never quite worked out, as with a number of other things for Ranieri that season.



Following the dismissal of Ranieri and the appointment of Craig Shakespeare, Slimani lost his place in the Leicester side and found his future at the King Power Stadium questioned, particularly now that the club has signed Kelechi Iheanacho for £25 million from Manchester City.



29-year-old Slimani, who has managed seven goals in twenty-three Premier League games for Leicester, would be the second striker Marco Silva has signed for Watford, following the arrival of Andre Gray from Burnley.



Reports in Algeria suggest that Watford have already tabled a bid for Slimani, but that is yet to be confirmed by either club.



