Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo joins Fulham on loan

The 20-year-old, who only featured twice for Liverpool in the whole of last season, has signed a one-year loan deal with Championship Fulham in search of more game time.

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has joined Fulham on a one-year loan deal that will see him ply his football in the Championship once again after previous loan spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.



The 2015/16 campaign was seemingly a breakout season for Ojo, making his debut against Exeter City in the FA Cup before scoring his first senior goal in the FA Cup replay against the same team just over a week later. He would also go on to make his Premier League debut for the club and appeared a total of 13 times for Liverpool that season.



Ojo was also part of the England u-20 squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup two months ago. His teammate and star of the tournament Dominic Solanke was signed by Liverpool from Chelsea as well.



Fulham confirmed the news on the club's official website in a statement that read: "The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool on a season-long loan. Ojo, who can operate across the front line, came through MK Dons’ academy before joining the Reds in a multi-million-pound deal at the age of 14 in November 2011."



Fulham chairman Tony Khan also added: "I'm delighted to welcome Sheyi Ojo to the Fulham Football Club. He possesses fantastic physical talents and also carries himself with poise and class, and I know that he's going to be a great addition to our squad."

