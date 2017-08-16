Liverpool want Ivan Rakitic in Philippe Coutinho deal

Liverpool could reportedly sanction the sale of midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, should they receive Ivan Rakitic as makeweight in the deal.

The Brazil international has been identified as the top target to replace compatriot Neymar at the Camp Nou, but the Reds remain adamant that he is not for sale.



According to Diario Gol, the Reds could change their stance on Coutinho this summer, if they are offered Rakitic as part of a player-plus-cash deal.



Rakitic has been the mainstay in the Barcelona midfield over the past few seasons but he is apparently touched by the interest expressed from the Merseyside outfit.



The Croatia international was linked with a potential exit earlier last season after having initially played second fiddle to Andre Gomes, but he appears to have regained his spot in the Barcelona lineup.



Liverpool has made just three signings in Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson this summer, but Jurgen Klopp is relatively content with his options in hand.

