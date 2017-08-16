Watford end interest in Islam Slimani

Watford will not be pursuing a summer deal for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani following the club-record signing of Andre Gray last week.

The Hornets had been linked with a move for the Algeria international earlier this month with manager Marco Silva keen on recruiting a new marksman to his ranks.



However, the arrival of Gray appears to have ended their interest in Slimani with the club reluctant to match the Foxes' £30m asking price, Watford Observer claims.



Silva had previously worked with Slimani at Sporting during the 2014/15 season but a reunion now looks unlikely with the manager content with his current options which include Gray, Stefano Okaka and Troy Deeney.



Slimani, 29, managed just seven goals during his maiden campaign with Leicester City last season, and he has also been linked with a potential return to Sporting this summer.



The Algerian was an unused substitute during Leicester City's opening day 4-3 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week. Slimani is currently behind both Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho in the pecking order at Leicester City.

