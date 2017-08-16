Deportivo could loan Diego Costa

Deportivo La Coruna could aid Diego Costa 's return to Atletico Madrid by loaning the Spanish striker until January. The Chelsea striker clearly has no future with the Premier League champions and both parties are hoping to end their relationship before the transfer window closes.





Despite interest from several European countries, Diego Costa has made it quite clear that he will only consider leaving for a return to Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old is currently AWOL from Chelsea and is refusing to return to the club.



Costa was Chelsea's top scorer last season but was then informed that he was no longer part of manager Antonio Conte's first team plans. Chelsea insist that Costa has requested to leave several times throughout the last year, suggesting that he is overreacting about the situation.



Atletico's transfer ban is preventing them from registering any new players until January, meaning that Costa could join them this summer but would be unable to play until the new year, which is not ideal at any time, never mind in a World Cup year.



Reports in Spain today say that if Costa can complete his move back to Madrid, Deportivo would look into completing a short term loan deal for the controversial forward.



Whilst Costa has no chance of a Chelsea return, the Londoners are determined to get as much money for their player as possible, which they believe is getting more difficult as he continues to lose match fitness.



