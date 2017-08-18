Everton target Niang agrees deal with Spartak Moscow

M' Baye Niang , who was linked with a move to Everton among several Premier League clubs, has reportedly agreed terms with Russian club Spartak Moscow ahead of an €18 million move.





Niang, who played for Watford on loan from AC Milan last season and scored two goals in 11 games, was linked with a move to several Premier League sides - the aforementioned Watford, Everton, West Ham and even Arsenal. However, Milan's heavy asking price for a player that has largely underperformed in recent years deterred the Premier League teams.



Now, according to several Italian sources including Football Italia, Sky Sports Italia, and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Niang has already agreed to terms with Russian champions Spartak Moscow, pending a medical that will be done tomorrow. It was also reported that the transfer fee will be around €18 million.



The 22-year-old will undergo a medical in Rome at the Villa Stuart clinic before jetting off to Moscow to sign a four-year contract that will see him earn an annual salary of €3 million plus bonuses.



Niang moved to Milan from French side Caen at the young age of 18 and immediately had a breakthrough debut season, making 24 appearances, scoring once. However, subsequent seasons were less successful and the youngster spent much of his time on loan at different clubs like Montpellier, Genoa, and Watford. He has scored 12 goals in 77 appearances for Milan thus far.

