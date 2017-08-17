Manchester United join Thomas Lemar chase

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking into a proposed deal for reported Arsenal target and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar .

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, but Arsene Wenger has been rebuffed in his attempts to pursue the attacker.



Monaco has clearly stated that Lemar is not for sale in the transfer window, but according to The Record, United are thought to have entered the chase for the former Caen man.



The report adds that United have turned their focus to the 21-year-old following their recent failure to negotiate a deal for Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.



Lemar bagged 14 goals and 14 assists for the Principality club during the previous campaign as they clinched their first league title after a 17-year wait.



With the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva having already left Stade Louis II this summer, Monaco look determined to keep Lemar alongside another long-term United target Fabinho.

