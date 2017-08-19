Chelsea agree transfer fee for Diego Costa sale

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly finalised a £50m fee with Atletico Madrid to sell out-of-favour striker Diego Costa .

The Spain international has refused to return to Blues' training in recent weeks after claiming that he was treated like a criminal by manager Antonio Conte.



Atletico Madrid were initially hoping to seal a cut-price £30m deal for their former striker, but they have eventually bowed to the Blues' demands.



The Champions League semi-finalists will pay an initial £41m for the 28-year-old with the additional £9m to be settled as performance-based add-ons.



Atleti will, however, not be allowed to register Costa due to their ongoing transfer ban, and they will probably loan him out for the first-half of the season.



Costa has netted 58 goals during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge while winning the Premier League title on two occasions.



The Spaniard will now return to familiar surroundings in Madrid, where he helped Atleti win the La Liga crown back in the 2013-14 season.

