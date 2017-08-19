Juventus CEO insists Bonucci transfer was based on mutual decision

Beppe Marotta has been on record to defend his club Juventus after insisting that the sale of Leonardo Bonucci was a result of mutual decisions made between player and club.

Bonucci moved to fierce rivals AC Milan for a whopping €42 million, sending shockwaves across Europe as he was leaving Juventus on the back of a sixth consecutive Serie A title, a Coppa Italia and a Champions League final, where the Turin club eventually lost to Real Madrid.



While Milan have since gone on to sign many other players such as Andre Silva, Fabio Borini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Ricardo Rodriguez and Lucas Biglia to make them legitimate title contenders, many still wondered how Juventus could let a player of Bonucci's calibre leave to an Italian rival.



Now, Marotta has confirmed that the move was mutual. Speaking to Football Italia, he was quoted as saying: "Bonucci didn’t have a problem per se with anyone. Players decide where they want to go and his decision is to be respected, as it was agreed and worked out with us. He wasn’t kicked out, nor did he storm out, it was a mutual decision."



"I won’t go into the details with you, but it was a decision that was shared and suited all concerned. If we want to compare Andrea Pirlo’s departure from Milan, he left as a free agent, whereas we took €42m from Bonucci."

