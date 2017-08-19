Manchester United turn their attention to Raphael Varane

After failing in their pursuit of Gareth Bale , Jose Mourinho has altered his transfer plans and is now rushing to complete a deal for Bale's teammate Raphael Varane .

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's massive five-match ban, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has no intention of letting Gareth Bale go as he aims to make a perfect start to the La Liga season. Manchester United were chasing the Welshman after previously failing to get Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.



Jose Mourinho has now abandoned his plan to sign Gareth Bale and has instead turned his attention to defender Raphael Varane. Victor Lindelof has not looked assured in the center-back position since his move from Benfica, leading Mourinho to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea as he aims to give his side more solidity in defence.



The Express has reported that the manager is not finished with getting defensive reinforcements and wants to bring Raphael Varane to the club. Mourinho has apparently abandoned all other transfer targets as he knows he faces an uphill task to sign Varane with only 11 days left before the transfer window shuts.



Zidane is known to be a huge fan of Varane and is unlikely to let one of the best defenders in the world leave, also factoring in the fact that Sergio Ramos is already 31 years old. A bid in the region of £70 million would likely be needed to pry the player away to Old Trafford.





