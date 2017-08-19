Spurs close to signing Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton

Tottenham are close to completing their second signing of the summer window, Southampton goalkeeper Gazzaniga. The deal comes just a day after Davinson Sanchez joined from Ajax.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who earlier this week said he wants to bring four players to the club, is halfway there after Sky Sports confirmed that they are on the verge of completing the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga.



Gazzaniga, who spent last season on loan at Spanish second division side Rayo Vallecano, kept an impressive 12 clean sheets in 34 games. He was believed to be drawn to Tottenham at the prospect of working with his former boss Pochettino who brought him to Southampton.



He largely played second-fiddle to Fraser Forster at St. Mary's but still managed to make 23 appearances for the side.



Tottenham did consider a deal for Pau Lopez, who was on loan at the club from Espanyol last season, but Pochettino has instead opted for Gazzaniga. The new signing is expected to start Tottenham's early League Cup matches.



Spurs are also working on deals for Everton's Ross Barkley and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

