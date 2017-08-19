Arsenal interested in Inter Milan midfielder

Arsenal will reportedly enter talks with Inter Milan to sign midfielder Marcelo Brozovic next week. The Croatia international is available in the transfer market this summer despite signing a new four-year deal last season.





According to Sport Italia, the 24-year-old is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, but the Gunners are on the front foot to pursue his signature. Granit Xhaka has struggled in the opening two outings in the Premier League, and it appears that Arsene Wenger is looking to bring a fresh recruit to his ranks before this month's transfer deadline.



Arsenal have made a disappointing start to the league campaign after they succumbed to yet another defeat at the hands of Stoke City. The Gunners had more than 77 percent throughout the game, but the Potters scored the only goal in the 47th minute thanks to debutant Jese Rodriguez. As a result, the club have failed to win the first two games of a Premier League campaign for the eighth season in a row.

