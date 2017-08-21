Brighton complete club-record signing of Jose Izquierdo

After a bad start to the Premier League season, Brighton have broken their transfer record to sign Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old winger was immensely successful at Club Brugge, scoring 34 goals in 84 league games. Izquierdo also won it all in Belgium - The Belgian Pro League, Belgian Cup, and Belgian Super Cup. He won the golden boot and the Belgian league's player of the year award in the Club Brugge's title winning season.



He was called up to Colombia's senior side in June this year and even scored his first goal in his second appearance against Cameroon.



Brighton broke the club's transfer record to get Izquierdo for a reported fee of £13.5 million and he has signed a four-year contract.



They broke the news on the club's official website in a statement that read: "Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the club-record transfer of Colombian international winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee - subject to international clearance - and he has signed a contract until June 2021."



"Subject to receiving the necessary clearance in time, he could make his debut in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup [League Cup] tie against Barnet at the Amex."



Brighton will be delighted to have completed the signing of the Colombian. They have found life in the Premier League difficult, losing their first two games to Manchester City and Leicester 2-0. Currently lacking creativity up front, manager Chris Hughton will hope that Izquierdo will start bringing in the goals for the club.





