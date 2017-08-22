Anthony Martial linked with Monaco return?

Man Utd forward Anthony Martial could be set for a surprise return to Monaco this summer. The French international has struggled for regular first-team action since he moved from the Principality side and is rumoured to have told Man Utd colleagues that he wants to leave Old Trafford.





Martial has so far found opportunities for first-team action hard to come by and with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, Martial's original intended position as lone striker at United has now been given to the Belgian international Lukaku, signed from Everton this summer.



According to reports, Monaco will pay as much as 80 million euros to bring Martial back to France, but a deal depends on the departure of Kylian Mbappe, who has been persistently linked with moves to Real Madrid, Man City, PSG or Barcelona.



Martial still has three years remaining on his contract with the Old Trafford club and is happy there, but has also indicated that he would like to play more regularly. Jose Mourinho has told the striker that he will play this season, with Martial even scoring from the bench in last weekend's Premier League game against Swansea City.

