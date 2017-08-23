AC Milan wrap up transfer business with Kalinic deal

AC Milan have finally completed a loan deal to sign former Blackburn Rovers striker Nikola Kalinic on a season-long temporary basis. The 29-year-old becomes the Rossoneri's 11th signing of a very busy transfer window.





Kalinic has arrived at the San Siro initially on a loan deal but the package includes an obligatory 12 million euro payment to sign the striker on a permanent basis next summer.



The 29-year-old scored 27 goals in 68 games for the Viola since his arrival there from Ukrainian side Dnipro. Prior to his Eastern Europe spell he had two disappointing seasons with Blackburn Rovers.



The Croatian international joins AC Milan hoping that regular first-team action can help his push for Croatia's World Cup squad in Russia next year, for which his country is amongst the favourites to win the tournament.



Kalinic is a player AC Milan manager Vicenzo Montella has been chasing for over 6 months, having been impressed with the striker's performances in a Fiorentina shirt last season.

