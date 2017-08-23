Mangala set for Inter Milan loan deal

Man City defender Eliaquim Mangala looks set to complete a loan move to Inter Milan this week. The French international centre-back has struggled since his move to England from Portuguese side Porto.





The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan with La Liga side Valencia, has instructed his agent to help find him a new club abroad and Italian side Inter Milan are prepared to match the 6 foot 2 defender's current salary of 120,000 euros per week.



Mangala has slipped down the pecking order at the Cityzens with the arrival of Danilo and had already seen reduced playing time at City with the arrival of John Stones in 2016.



Inter Milan are keen to secure an obligation to buy Mangala as a part of the loan deal, with a potential transfer reaching a fee of around 22.75 million euros on a permanent basis. A significant difference to the 45 million euros Man City paid back in 2014 for Mangala.



Mangala has two years remaining on his Manchester City contract.

