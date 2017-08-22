Southampton complete transfer deal for Hoedt

Southampton have finalised a deal to sign Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt . The Netherlands international, who has 4 caps to his name, joins for £15 million.

The 23-year-old arrived in Lazio from AZ Alkmaar in the 2014/15 season and has gone from strength to strength since his arrival in Italy. The defender had caught the eye of numerous Premier League teams and the Saints will be delighted to have secured his coveted signature.



The arrival of Hoedt clears the way for Southampton's want away centre back Virgil Van Dijk to leave the club. The defender has been linked with a transfer move to Liverpool or Chelsea, with both clubs having made bids for the Dutch defender.



Hoedt has signed a five year contract at Southampton and is expected to be available for this weekend's Premier League game.



Saints vice chairman Les Reed said of the deal for Hoedt: "Wesley has proven his talent through his performances for Lazio, as well as the Netherlands, and we believe he can develop even further here at Southampton, alongside his international team-mate Van Dijk, as well as the likes of Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jan Bednarek and Florin Gardos."

