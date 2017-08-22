Arsene Wenger bemoans lack of Arsenal signings

Arsene Wenger has admitted this summer has been difficult for Arsenal to secure the transfers he desires to boost the Gunners' chances of improving last season's 5th place Premier League finish. Arsenal have so far brought in Saed Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette .





The Gunners have been linked with a host of names but with prices inflated since the 220 million euro transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris St Germain, Arsenal have been able to mount a challenge in the transfer market for top players.



Wenger quipped: “I am very pleased with our market because we bought good players who can integrate with our style of play, that’s what we want. On the other hand, it is very difficult.



“Today, the prices are out of proportion. The transfer market has become very demanding today. There is no transfer market anymore because the price depends only on the identity of the buyer.



“When you are English, you have straight away 50 per cent [extra] on the price of a player and that makes it difficult to act.”

