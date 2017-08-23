Hull City to sign Arsenal youngster

Hull City are to complete a transfer deal to sign Jon Toral from Arsenal. The Spanish forward will sign a four-year contract with the Tigers after being allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium.





Hull City's newly appointed manager Leonid Slutsky has been active in the transfer market but his biggest coup is sure to be the signing of Jon Toral, in a £3 million transfer deal from Arsenal. Toral had been one of the Gunners' brightest prospects since his arrival in North London from Barcelona, but manager Arsene Wenger has opted to allow the player to leave to develop his career elsewhere.



Hull City, relegated from the Premier League last season, are desperate to make a rapid return back to the top flight and have already signed seven new players in support of a quick promotion.



Toral spent some of last season on loan at Rangers and also Granada prior to that, in two unimpressive spells away from Arsenal. Toral also had stints with Brentford and Birmingham City.

